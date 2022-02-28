AIMA MAT 2022 registration ends today, here's direct link to apply
The All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the online registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam on Monday 28, February. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
The AIMA MAT Paper based test (PBT) examination will be held on March, 6 2022. The The admit card for the MAT 2022 examination is scheduled to be released March 2.
Direct link to apply here
AIMA MAT 2022: How to apply
Visit to the official website at mat.aima.in
Click on ‘Fresh Candidate’ option to create login
Key in all the required details
An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number or email
login to your account
Enter candidate’s academic details
Select exam mode, test city choices, payment mode and process the payment by clicking on “Save &Next” button
Upload all the required documents
Submit the application form
Take a print out for further reference.
For any clarification regarding PBT/CBT candidates can send email to matpbt@aima.in Or Contact: 8130338839, 9599030586, 011-47673020 (between 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM).