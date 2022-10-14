Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP RCET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get link

AP RCET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 14, 2022 01:21 PM IST

APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 admit card.

AP RCET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP RCET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 admit card. The AP RCET 2022 admit card is available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP RCET 2022 examination will be held on October 17, 18, and 19. The examination will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Here's the direct link to download the AP RCET 2022 admit card

AP RCET 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” link.

Key in your log in details

The AP RCET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the window screen

Download and take the printout of the hall ticket.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh admit card.
andhra pradesh admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out