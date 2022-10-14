AP RCET 2022 admit card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, get link

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 admit card. The AP RCET 2022 admit card is available on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP RCET 2022 examination will be held on October 17, 18, and 19. The examination will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Here's the direct link to download the AP RCET 2022 admit card

AP RCET 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” link.

Key in your log in details

The AP RCET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the window screen

Download and take the printout of the hall ticket.