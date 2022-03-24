Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APPSC recruitment: Apply for Research Assistant posts at appsc.gov.in
competitive exams

APPSC recruitment: Apply for Research Assistant posts at appsc.gov.in

  • Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant
APPSC recruitment: Apply for Research Assistant posts at appsc.gov.in(Shutterstock)
APPSC recruitment: Apply for Research Assistant posts at appsc.gov.in(Shutterstock)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 24.

APPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies of research assistant.

APPSC recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates age should not be less than 18 Years of age and more than 32 Years of age as on April 24.

APPSC recruitment educational qualification: Candidates must have a B.Sc. with Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subjects and a B.Com. with Economics as one of the subjects from a recognised university. However, those who have taken or will take the final year semester exams are also eligible to apply, provided they bring their original certificate/mark sheet to the viva voce/interview.

APPSC recruitment application fee: The examination fee for APST applicants is 150, while the fee for other candidates is 200.

Direct link to apply here

APPSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'Apply Now' tab

Register and login to your profile

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check more details below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc recruitment
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out