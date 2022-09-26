Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling registration process ends on September 26

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the NEET PG 2022 counselling registration window today, September 26. Candidates can register online through the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The online correction window will active from September 27.

The Bihar NEET PG 2022 rank list will be released on September 29 by 8 pm. Candidates have to pay ₹2200 as counselling/registration fee.

Bihar NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How To Register

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Online Application portal of PGMAC-2022”

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the necessary documents, pay the registration fee and then click on submit

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

According to the reservation policy of the Bihar Government, 16% of the seats are reserved for persons of the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 1% for members of the Schedule Tribe (ST), 18% for persons of the Extremely Backward Caste (EBC), 12% for members of the Backward Caste (BC), 3% for members of the Reserved Category Girls (RCG), and 10% for persons of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).