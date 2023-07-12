The extended registration window for the teacher recruitment drive being conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission or BPSC will remain open for three more days – till July 15. Candidates who are yet to apply for BPSC teacher recruitment 2023 can submit their forms through bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC teacher recruitment 2023: Registration ends soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)

Previously, the application deadline was to close on July 12 which was then extended.

This mega recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,70,461 teacher vacancies in the state.

The minimum age of candidates applying for Primary schools should be 18 years and for Secondary and Higher Secondary schools, it should be 21 years. The upper age limit for all posts is 37 years, with relaxation to reserved category candidates as per government rules. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is August 1, 2023.

The application fee of BPSC teacher recruitment 2023 is ₹200 for SC, ST, female and PwD candidates. For others, it is ₹750. Candidates also have to pay ₹200 as biometric fee.

For further information, candidates can visit the BPSC website.