Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC teacher recruitment 2023: Registration ends soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC teacher recruitment 2023: Registration ends soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 12, 2023 02:55 PM IST

Candidates who are yet to apply for BPSC teacher recruitment 2023 can submit their forms through bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The extended registration window for the teacher recruitment drive being conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission or BPSC will remain open for three more days – till July 15. Candidates who are yet to apply for BPSC teacher recruitment 2023 can submit their forms through bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC teacher recruitment 2023: Registration ends soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)
BPSC teacher recruitment 2023: Registration ends soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in(HT)

Previously, the application deadline was to close on July 12 which was then extended.

This mega recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,70,461 teacher vacancies in the state.

The minimum age of candidates applying for Primary schools should be 18 years and for Secondary and Higher Secondary schools, it should be 21 years. The upper age limit for all posts is 37 years, with relaxation to reserved category candidates as per government rules. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is August 1, 2023.

The application fee of BPSC teacher recruitment 2023 is 200 for SC, ST, female and PwD candidates. For others, it is 750. Candidates also have to pay 200 as biometric fee.

For further information, candidates can visit the BPSC website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out