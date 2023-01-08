BSEB Matric admit card releasing today at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board class 10th or Matric exam admit card 2023 today, January 9. The head of the schools can download the BSEB Matric admit cards from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB admit cards will be available on the official website till January 15. The head of the schools can download the Matric admit card from the official website using their User Id and password and hand over it to all students of the school. The class 10 practical exams and internal assessments are scheduled for January 19 to 21. Bihar Board Matric or class 10th theory exams will be held from February 14 to 22, 2023.

BSEB Matric admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Head of the school can Log in with your user id and password.

BSEB matric admits cards 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and hand over to the students with your signature and seal.