CLAT 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

CLAT 2021 admit card was released on Wednesday by the The Consortium of National Law Universities. The Common Law Admission Test(CLAT) 2021 will be held on July 23 from 2pm to 4pm. The admit cards are available for all, except Northeast States which will be released soon.

Candidates can download CLAT 2021 admit card from CLAT 2021 website.

Direct link to download CLAT 2021 admit card

Key in your registration number, application number and date of birth and login. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

How To Download CLAT 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the link to download admit card

Key in your registration number, application number and date of birth and login

Students should take a print-out of the admit card/hall ticket and carry the same to the examination centre. Read the instructions on the admit card carefully and carry all the requisite documents to the examination hall.

The exam is held to select candidates for admissions to 22 national law universities’ (NLUs) undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.