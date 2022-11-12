CLAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link here
Candidates can submit application forms for CLAT 2023 on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Consortium of National Law Universities will close the application process for CLAT UG & PG 2023 tomorrow, November 12. Candidates can apply for the Common Law Admission Test on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, or use the link given below.
CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at 22 NLUs across the country.
Sample questions, information bulletin and other details regarding the exam can be downloaded from the official website. The test is scheduled for December 18.
How to register for CLAT 2023
- Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the CLAT 2023 tab.
- Register and generate password.
- Now, login and fill the application form.
- Upload documents, if required, pay the fee and submit.
- Take a printout of the final page.
