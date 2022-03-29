CMAT admit card expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 admit card is expected to release soon on its official website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card on its official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification NTA will conduct the CMAT-2022 Examination on April 9 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

CMAT 2022: How to download the admit card once its out

Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on admit card link available on the home page

A new page will open on the screen

Key in your login details and click on submit

Check and download the admit card

Take print out for future need.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites nta.ac.in and cmat.nta.nic.in for latest updates.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000, 011 69227700 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.