NEET UG 2024 correction window dates released, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 14, 2024 02:59 PM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG 2024 correction window dates. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the correction window will open on March 18 and will close on March 20, 2024 at 11.50 pm. After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

All fields and Uploaded documents except the contact mobile number and email used at time of registration and AADHAAR re-authentication can be corrected or modified during the correction window period.

The official notice reads, “It's important to highlight that final corrections will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In cases where changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly. Please note that any excess payments made will not be refunded.”

Meanwhile, the last date to apply for NEET UG 2024 has been extended. The registration process will end on March 16, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NTA NEET. For more related details candidates can check the official website.

Official Notice Here

Follow Us On