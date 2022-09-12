OSSC admit card for Group-C technical post exam out, direct link for hall ticket

OSSC admit card: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the admission letter for recruitment to different Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press. Interested candidates can download their admission letters from the official website ossc.gov.in.

OSSC is scheduled to conduct the written examination on September 18, 2022. Candidates can access the admit cards by logging in by keying in their registered mobile number and password.

The admit card will consist of date and time of the Examination, Centre, roll number of candidates, other personal information and important guidelines.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads “Download the Admission Letter for recruitment of different Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press.”

Enter your login details (phone number and password) and login

Check and download the admit card for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.