SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2024 vacancies list out at ssc.gov.in, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2024 vacancies list. The tentative vacancies list is available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

As per the official notice, 320 Hindi Translator vacancies will be filled in various departments and ministries, out of which 177 will be filled by unreserved category candidates, 46 by SC category, 24 by ST category, 50 by OBC category, and 23 by EWS category.

As per the detailed notification, approximately 312 vacancies were to be filled earlier, which has now increased to 320.

The SSC Combined Hindi Translator CBT examination was held on December 9, 2024 and the tentative answer key was released on December 12, 2024. The results are awaited.

The examination consisted of two papers—Paper I and Paper II. Paper I was held in December and consisted of questions from General Hindi and General English subjects. It lasted two hours.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the Question. Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission through Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07- 02-2019 and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Those candidates who will qualify the Paper I exam will be eligible to appear for Paper II examination. Candidates who want to download the tentative vacancies list can follow the steps given below.