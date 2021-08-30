Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Constable GD 2021 registration closes tomorrow
SSC Constable GD 2021 registration closes tomorrow(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Constable GD 2021 registration closes tomorrow(ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams

SSC Constable GD 2021 registration closes tomorrow

  • The application forms for the SSC constable GD 2021 exam is available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in and the last date to apply is August 31.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 07:32 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration portal for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR) as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ministry of Home Affairs and Commission.

The application forms for the SSC constable GD 2021 exam is available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in and the last date to apply is August 31.

Apply online

The recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification.

A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Class 10 pass candidates between 18-23 years of age are eligible for the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc gd constable registration ssc exams
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.