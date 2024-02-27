Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Selection Posts Phase XII 2024 on February 26, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for selection posts can find the direct link on the official new website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Selection Posts Phase XII 2024 registration begins, link here

The last date to apply is till March 18, 2024. The last date for making online fee payment is till March 19, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 2049 posts in the organisation.

The correction window will open on March 22 and will close on March 24, 2024. The computer based test will be conducted from May 6 to 8, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Fee can be paid online only through payment modes namely BHIM UPI, NetBanking, or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.