TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022 released, download link here

Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE has released TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022. Candidates who will appear for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of TSCHE on edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination through computer based test will be conducted on July 26, 2022. The TS Ed.CET will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022

TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of TS EdCET on edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS Ed.CET Hall Tickets 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Ed.CET is conducted for admission in to B.Ed (Two years) Regular Course in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

