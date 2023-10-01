News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December 2023 notice out, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2023 09:12 AM IST

NTA issues notification for UGC NET 2023 December edition. Application deadline is October 28. Exam from Dec 6-22.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the notification for the December 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023. Candidates can apply for the examination on ugcnet.nta.nic.in up to October 28 (5 pm) and make payment of the application fee till 11:50 pm on October 29.

The application window was supposed to be active on September 30 but as of now, the link is not available.

After the application window is closed, a two-day window will be provided between October 30 and 31(11:50 P.M) during which candidates can edit their forms.

Exam city centres will be announced in the last week of November and admit cards will be issued in the first week of December.

UGC NET December 2023 will take place from December 6 to 22, 2023. Answer key and result dates have not been announced yet.

UGC NET 2023 application fee:

General/unreserved: 1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: 600

SC/ST/PwD/Third gender: 325

Only one application can be submitted by a candidate. Strict action will be taken against those who submit multiple applications, NTA said.

In case of any difficulty in applying for the exam, candidates can contact on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for further clarification, it added.

Here is the link to the notification.

