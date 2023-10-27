News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December registration deadline extended, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December registration deadline extended, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 27, 2023 03:07 PM IST

The deadline has been extended considering representations received from candidates, NTA said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 examination. Candidates can now register and apply for the exam and make payment of the fee up to October 31 (11:59 pm) on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December registration deadline extended, apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.(HT FILE)

As per the revised schedule, the application form correction window will remain open from November 1 to 3 (11:59 pm).

Originally, the application deadline was October 28 and the correction window was October 30 to 31.

NTA is expected to release exam city information slips of UGC NET in the last week of December and admit cards are expected in the first week of December.

UGC NET December 2023 examination will be held from December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule will be released later.

Answer key and result announcement dates have not been confirmed.

The application fee of UGC NET is 1,150 for general or unreserved category candidates. For general-EWS and OBC-NCL applicants, the fee is 600.

For SC, ST, PwD and third gender categories, the exam fee is 325.

In the exam notification, the NTA had strictly warned that a candidate must submit only one application form. Those who fill multiple forms will have to face strict action, it said.

For any help, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

