NIT Agartala invites applications for various non-teaching posts

  • NIT Agartala has invited applications from eligible candidates for various non-teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website nita.ac.in and the deadline for submission of the forms is September 30.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST

NIT Agartala has invited applications from eligible candidates for various non-teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website nita.ac.in and the deadline for submission of the forms is September 30.

NIT Agartala recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Deputy registrar: 4 posts
  • Deputy librarian: 1 post
  • Assistant registrar: 2 posts
  • Assistant librarian: 1 post
  • Executive engineer-civil: 1 post
  • Senior medical officer: 1 post
  • Medical officer: 2 posts
  • Student activity and sports officer: 2 posts
  • Scientific technical officer: 3 posts
  • Superintendent: 5 posts
  • Personal assistant: 1 post
  • Technical assistant: 7 posts
  • Assistant engineer-civil: 2 posts
  • Assistant engineer-civil/electrical: 4 posts
  • Junior engineer-civil/electrical: 7 posts
  • Library and information assistant: 5 posts
  • SAS assistant: 2 posts
  • Pharmacist: 1 post
  • Office attendant/ lab attendant: 11 posts
  • Junior assistant: 10 posts
  • Senior assistant: 6 posts
  • Technician: 18 posts
  • Senior technician: 9 posts
