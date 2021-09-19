NIT Agartala invites applications for various non-teaching posts

NIT Agartala has invited applications from eligible candidates for various non-teaching posts. The application forms are available on the official website nita.ac.in and the deadline for submission of the forms is September 30.

Apply online

Job notification1

Job notification2

NIT Agartala recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Deputy registrar: 4 posts

Deputy librarian: 1 post

Assistant registrar: 2 posts

Assistant librarian: 1 post

Executive engineer-civil: 1 post

Senior medical officer: 1 post

Medical officer: 2 posts

Student activity and sports officer: 2 posts

Scientific technical officer: 3 posts

Superintendent: 5 posts

Personal assistant: 1 post

Technical assistant: 7 posts

Assistant engineer-civil: 2 posts

Assistant engineer-civil/electrical: 4 posts

Junior engineer-civil/electrical: 7 posts

Library and information assistant: 5 posts

SAS assistant: 2 posts

Pharmacist: 1 post

Office attendant/ lab attendant: 11 posts

Junior assistant: 10 posts

Senior assistant: 6 posts

Technician: 18 posts

Senior technician: 9 posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON