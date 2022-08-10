Home / Education / Employment News / NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 481 Apprentice posts

employment news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 07:05 PM IST
NLC India will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NLC on nlcindia.in.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NLC India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NLC on nlcindia.in. The registration link will remain active from August 10 to August 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 481 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 201 Posts
  • Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 105 Posts
  • Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 175 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

  • Engineering: Selection will be based on percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying Diploma/Degree, as the case may be.
  • Non Engineering: Selection will be based on percentage of marks scored by the candidates in all subjects in XII Std. (HSc.,) examinations.

Where to send applications

Candidates will have to send the filled up registration forms to Office of the General Manager, Land Acquisition Department, N.L.C India Limited. Neyveli – 607 803 on or before August 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NLC India.

