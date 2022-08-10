NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 481 Apprentice posts

NLC India has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NLC on nlcindia.in. The registration link will remain active from August 10 to August 24, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 481 posts in the organisation.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 201 Posts

Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices: 105 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 175 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Engineering: Selection will be based on percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying Diploma/Degree, as the case may be.

Non Engineering: Selection will be based on percentage of marks scored by the candidates in all subjects in XII Std. (HSc.,) examinations.

Where to send applications

Candidates will have to send the filled up registration forms to Office of the General Manager, Land Acquisition Department, N.L.C India Limited. Neyveli – 607 803 on or before August 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NLC India.