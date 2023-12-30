OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2895 Assistant Revenue Inspector & other posts
OSSSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Revenue Inspector & other posts. The details is given here.
Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission, OSSSC , has invited applications for Combined Recruitment Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2895 post in the organisation.
The registration process will begin on December 30 and will end on January 25, 2024. The re-registration link will be available from December 30 to January 31, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Revenue Inspector: 559 posts
- Supervisor: 498 posts
- Assistant Revenue Inspector: 827 posts
- Amin: 686 posts
- Statistical Field Surveyor: 325 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of preliminary exam followed by the main examination. The prelims exam is likely to be held in the month of May/ June 2024. The main exam is likely to be held in the month of September/ October 2024. The practical skill test will be held within 2 months after the main exam. There shall be negative markings in Preliminary and Main exam.
Examination Fees
There is no examination fee payable for applying for the posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OSSSC.