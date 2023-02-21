Home / Education / Exam Results / GATE 2023 answer key out at gate.iitk.ac, know how to check

GATE 2023 answer key out at gate.iitk.ac, know how to check

Published on Feb 21, 2023 08:32 PM IST

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key today, February 21.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key today, February 21. candidates can download the answer key from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates can check the GATE 2023 answer key by logging in to their accounts.

The GATE test was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 at examination centers across the nation. The GATE 2023 exam schedule includes the release date for the answer keys.

From February 22 to 25, students have the option to object to the GATE's preliminary answer key. The GATE results will be announced on March 16 and scorecards will be available on March 21.

Direct link here

GATE 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Log in to the candidate portal.

Check and download the answer key.

