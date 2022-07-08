Home / Education / Exam Results / VITEEE 2022 result out: Check marks at viteee.vit.ac.in, here's how
VITEEE 2022 result out: Check marks at viteee.vit.ac.in, here's how

  • VITEEE 2022 result declared at viteee.vit.ac.in. Check result here.
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 01:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the result of VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 today, July 8. Candidates can check and their results from the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

The VITEEE 2022 Computer Based Test was conducted from June 30 to July 6, 2022. The counselling process for VITEEE 2022 will commence from today July 8.

Direct link to check VITEEE 2022 result

VITEEE 2022 result: How to check result

Visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in

Click on the result link

Key in your login details

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Students can now assess their eligibility for admission to several B. Tech programmes at VIT campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

board exam result result
