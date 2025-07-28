Amity University has collaborated with IN-SPACe & the ISRO Department of Space to organise a short-term Skill Development course to boost the agriculture sector. Amity University in collaboration with INSPACe & ISRO organizes short term Skill Development course

The course "Essentials of Space Technology in Agriculture" will be held from July 27 to August 1, 2025. According to a press statement by Amity University, this program aims to provide valuable insights on space applications in agriculture through interactive expert-led sessions and networking opportunities with leading space and agri-tech stakeholders.

Participants from various colleges and institutes across the country are participating in this program. A total of 60 participants from institutes such as D.K.T.E. Society's Textile and Engineering Institute, Rajwada, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Gandhigram, Visakhapatnam, Meerut Institute of Technology, Inderprastha Engineering College, Ghaziabad, and IIT Kanpur have enrolled.

As per the statement issued, Prof. (Dr.) Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, while addressing the participants, said, “We are extremely honoured to organise this Program in collaboration with INSPACe since Space Technology plays a very important role in agriculture."

The six-day course comprises technical sessions on “Integrated Watershed management & planning using EO data towards sustainable agriculture,” “Use of Space Technology in Crop Health Management,” “Advances in sensing and analytics for precision agriculture,” and “Fundamentals of phytotron technology and its applications.” Many other sessions will be held during the tenure.