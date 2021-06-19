Coaching classes for SC/ST/OBC students under city govt scheme to start soon

Online or offline coaching classes will resume soon for students enrolled under a city government scheme under which those from SC/ST/OBC and EWS categories receive private coaching for competitive exams, Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Friday.

He said when the rest of the children are taking coaching classes continuously, in such a situation, the students who are the beneficiaries of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana should not be left behind, Pal.

Under the scheme, those from SC/ST/OBC and EWS categories receive private coaching for JEE, NEET, and Civil Services.

"Very soon, their (students) coaching through offline or online classes is going to start again," an official statement quoting Gautam, who is Delhi's SC/ST minister, said.

Issuing guidelines to the officers of the Sceduled Tribes- Scheduled Castes department, Gautam said the possibilities of conducting offline classes should be explored keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines.

"If it is not possible to conduct offline physical classes, then coaching of children should be started through online classes," he said, adding that a monitoring committee should be set up to keep a check on the children and coaching institutes.

He also emphasised that the quality of education should be maintained while ensuring full participation of the students.

Pointing out that the scheme allowed students to take admission in "big coaching institutes" besides empanelled institutions, Gautam said a meeting to discuss the same would be held next week.

"We have to learn to live with coronavirus in a way that the process of building the future of children is not hindered," he said.