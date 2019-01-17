Public policy making course introduced in IIT-Delhi

The Indian Institution of Technology in Delhi (IIT-D) on Wednesday announced it has introduced courses in public policy making at undergraduate, post graduate and research level at its recently established school for public policy. This is the first time when the institution will work in the field of public policy making.

The school, which is presently recruiting its first batch of faculty, will offer courses in areas such as internet, digital information and society, industry and economy, energy and environment, agriculture, food and water, among others. “The IIT-D is already working on thousands of research projects. We are planning to integrate it with public policy making. We are planning to start some elective courses and short duration programmes in policy making for undergraduate students and also some full time programmes for post graduates from next academic session (2020-21). Meanwhile, some Ph D students will start working in the area from this year only,” said Ambuj Sagar, head of the school for public policy.

The institution is aiming to make the school a “hub” for public policy research. “We were thinking about starting something like this that can make a more significant and direct social impact. The academic efforts of the school are expected to help not only the policy makers of the government agencies but also entities such as philanthropy, foundation and business enterprises,” Sagar said.

IIT-D director Ramagopal Rao said the school for policy making is “essential” in the present times. “As an academic institution, IIT-D offers an intellectually independent and value neutral location for engaging with multiple and diverse prospective and bring together stakeholders as well as engage with policy makers,” he said.

The institution has collaborated with TATA trust, which is already working in the field, for the purpose. “The trust has a long history of working in the field of public research and policy making in the country. The collaboration will help us making the school world class hub for research in public policy making,” Rao said.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 15:20 IST