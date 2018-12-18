RPSC RAS/RTS main exam 2018 postponed, know the new dates

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has extended the exam date of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS/RTS) Combined Competitive main examination 2018. The examination was to be held on December 23 and 24.

In a notice issued on Monday, RPSC said that the RAS/RTS main examination will now be held on December 28 and 29 in place of the earlier fixed date of December 23 and 24.

Earlier this month (December 13), RPSC released the extended results of Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) preliminary combined competitive examination after a state high court order. The result was initially announced on October 23 by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Note: Candidates can check the notification issued by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission regarding the extension of the date of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS/RTS) Combined Competitive main examination 2018 on the official website of RPSC.

