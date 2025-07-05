Is Black Clover Season 5 confirmed? Exciting update for fans as anime in production: Report

Black Clover fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Season 5 of the anime is reportedly in production, nearly three years after going on a hiatus. Studio Pierrot, the animation studio behind the series, confirmed the return of the anime, according to a Game Rant report. Though the upcoming instalment has been labelled a “sequel,” it will pick up right where Season 4 left off. Black Clover anime Season 5 has reportedly been confirmed

According to the report, the anime went on a break in March 2021 after catching up too quickly with the manga, leaving the studio with little source material to continue. Rather than releasing filler content, a practice disliked by fans, Studio Pierrot made the strategic decision to pause production.

This approach, per Game Rant, paid off by preserving the anime’s quality and reputation, something that past shonen hits like Naruto Shippuden struggled to maintain due to excessive filler episodes.

When will Black Clover Season 5 release?

While no official date has been announced yet, citing industry trends, the Game Rant report speculated that the series would probably hit screens around late 2026 or early 2027. This projected date depends on the episode count, which will most likely be 24, and the average production time for a seasonal anime.

Most studios require more than a year to produce a full season, especially one with high expectations like Black Clover. If the anime team aims for top-tier animation and storytelling, fans may have to wait even longer than the estimated timeline.

Black Clover manga to return with 3 new chapters in August ‘25

In addition to the anime, mangaka Yūki Tabata has plans to return with the manga too. The Black Clover manga will release three new chapters in August 2025, after a lengthy hiatus following Tabata's health issues.

While the sporadic release schedule has frustrated many, and that frustration is certainly understandable, there was a strong reason for readers to support Tabata’s concerns related to his health. The report stated that he would have absolutely risked his health to continue working. Fans and industry peers alike agreed that health must come first.

What is Black Clover about?

Black Clover is about a kid named Asta, who was born without any magic in a world where having magical powers is essential. He wants to be the Wizard King, so he teams up with his friend/adversary Yuno, who is super talented at magic. They both try to get better and move up in the Magic Knights squad in their kingdom.

