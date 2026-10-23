HT Interview: Zaheer Iqbal reflects on his acting journey, says he wants to be known for good performances rather than box office numbers

Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut with the romantic drama Notebook in 2019 and later starred in Double XL (2022). Three years later, he is set to return to the screen with the psychological thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Zaheer Iqbal reflects on his acting journey, his growing love for the craft and how his priorities have evolved since his Bollywood debut. Zaheer Iqbal reflects on his acting career and bollywood ambitions. (iamzahero/Instagram) Also read | Manoj Joshi on portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: ‘We wanted to create a play that would become the talk of the country’ | HT Interview Zaheer Iqbal on his role in Tu Hai Meri Kiran Zaheer Iqbal is all set to star in Karan Rawal’s psychological thriller Tu Hai Meri Kiran. Ahead of the film’s release, he reflected on what drew him to the script and convinced him to take on this unconventional role. Zaheer highlighted how the gripping storyline and the complexity of his character offered him an opportunity to explore something different as an actor. “The first thing that drew me was the fact that it gave me scope to perform and do something different, something that's not me at all in real life,” said Zaheer.

Speaking about the challenges of portraying his character, Zaheer said, “Though I haven’t gone that deep into the psyche of the person, with workshops and direction, I was able to do justice to the character.” Zaheer Iqbal on love, obsession and relationship red flags The film explores the thin line between love and obsession. Sharing his perspective on the subject, Zaheer said, “I completely disagree with the way this guy is in love and his obsession. I disagree with every single thing he said and did, and the way he said it and the way he did it.” He added that people often confuse love with obsession, even though the difference can be evident. He emphasised the importance of paying attention to the signs and not getting too carried away in a relationship.

Zaheer Iqbal married actor Sonakshi Sinha in 2024, and their relationship soon became a talking point. Speaking about their relationship, Zaheer highlighted how dating for several years before marriage helped them understand each other better. “We dated for so long before our marriage, we knew all the good and the bad and the ugly about each other. So, there were no surprises, and I think that's how a marriage should be. I think you should get to know someone before you decide to spend the rest of your life with them because I genuinely believe that deciding who you marry is the biggest and the most important decision of your life,” he said. Zaheer Iqbal reflects on his acting career Since making his debut with Notebook in 2019, Zaheer Iqbal has been mindful of the films he chooses. Reflecting on his acting journey, he said, “I learn with every passing film, especially by meeting new people, collaborating with directors and producers, and understanding how differently people work. Notebook taught me a lot, and I've used a lot of that learning in this film and that's why I've grown as an actor. I want to do different characters and good scripts, and I don't look at anything else.”

Every actor has a vision of how they want their career to unfold, and Zaheer was no exception. Recalling his initial aspirations, he said, “When I became an actor, I wanted to be a hero and do the high-speed shots, the dancing and the glamour. That was a big part of it.” However, his perspective changed as he gained experience. “But when I started working, I realised that I've fallen in love with acting, with wanting to act and play characters. Now, it's all about acting and being a good performer. I don't look at scripts in terms of whose character is more important or things like that. I just look for a good script and a good character for me to play,” he added. Zaheer Iqbal on his Bollywood ambitions Zaheer Iqbal is still in his very early stages of his acting career and there’s a lot he wants to explore. Talking about his ambitions and roles he is actively seeking he said, “I want to do an action film, especially hand-to-hand combat and with my athletic build I believe I am well suited for it. Zaheer Iqbal on his personality, social media, and personal life Zaheer Iqbal says he is quite the opposite of the serious characters he portrays on screen. His playful Instagram videos with wife Sonakshi Sinha reflect his fun-loving personality. “If there was a room of 10 people and everyone had to get serious, I would be the last one to get serious,” he said. Beyond his playful side, Zaheer wants people to recognise his dedication to acting. “I don't think people have realised how hardworking and hungry I am. People see me travelling and enjoying life, but they don't see how driven I am when it comes to work. That's what I want people to see,” he said.