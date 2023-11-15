Farah Khan's birthday post for BFF Sania Mirza: 'May you always be happy, surrounded by friends and all who love you'

Director Farah Khan and former professional tennis player Sania Mirza have been friends for years. On Wednesday, Farah took to Instagram to share bunch of pictures with Sania Mirza as she wished her on her 37th birthday. The filmmaker wrote a heartfelt caption in her birthday post for Sania, who has been making headlines for months now, amid speculation about her split from husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Also read: Farah Khan shares pic with Sania Mirza as they ‘gossip’ together Farah Khan wishes Sania Mirza a happy birthday with her heartfelt post.

Farah's birthday post for Sania Mirza

"Happy birthday my dearest Sania Mirza, may you always be happy, surrounded by friends and all who love you... because you deserve this and more (heart emojis)," Farah wrote. She smiled and posed with Sania as they hugged inside a restaurant in one of the pictures.

Farah and Sania, who wore green and black-white outfits, respectively, were joined by singer Ananya Birla in the other photos from their night out. Ananya and Sania are also very close, and appeared together on the recent cover for Hello! India. In their cover interview, they opened up about their bond.

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan's friendship

Many years ago, Farah and Sania’s camaraderie grabbed attention when they made an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan season 5. In 2016, the duo was also seen as guests on Kapil Sharma comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

When asked how did they become such thick friends during an interview with The News International in 2017, Farah had said, “I wanted Sania as a guest on one of my shows, but somehow we were not able to arrive at a common date due to our schedules. So when she came back to India, she came over to my house for a coffee and we chatted about almost everything under the sun and I never felt that I was talking to her for the first time. It is interesting to have a bond with someone who is not from the film fraternity as it broadens the scope of your conversations. We instantly connected.”

When Sania was asked to share one of Farah’s habits that she wants her to let go off, she had said, “I think Farah puts a lot of pressure on you when you are getting ready, especially when she is already done with her makeup and all. She wants you to leave right away if she is ready. She doesn’t even let you finish.”

