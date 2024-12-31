Live
Entertainment News Live Today December 31, 2024: Cops raid Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart's LA home after marijuana tip
Dec 31, 2024 1:49 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 31, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on December 31, 2024: Jennifer Lopez and Beau 'Casper' Smart's on-again, off-again five-year relationship reportedly began in 2011. The dancer-actor even starred in the starlet's "Dance Again" music video.
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 31, 2024 1:49 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Cops raid Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart's LA home after marijuana tip
- Jennifer Lopez's former flame Beau ‘Casper’ Smart is on cops' radar after a cannabis grow operation was reportedly found at his LA home.
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 31, 2024: Cops raid Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart's LA home after marijuana tip