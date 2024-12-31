Edit Profile
New Delhi
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
    Entertainment News Live Today December 31, 2024: Cops raid Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart's LA home after marijuana tip

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 31, 2024 1:49 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 31, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 31, 2024: Jennifer Lopez and Beau 'Casper' Smart's on-again, off-again five-year relationship reportedly began in 2011. The dancer-actor even starred in the starlet's "Dance Again" music video.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 31, 2024 1:49 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Cops raid Jennifer Lopez's ex Casper Smart's LA home after marijuana tip

    • Jennifer Lopez's former flame Beau ‘Casper’ Smart is on cops' radar after a cannabis grow operation was reportedly found at his LA home. 
