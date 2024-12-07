Live
Entertainment News Live Today December 7, 2024: Allu Arjun fans go wild in USA, pour milk on Pushpa 2 posters, throw confetti, chant…
Dec 7, 2024 12:29 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 7, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on December 7, 2024: Allu Arjun fans go wild in the USA over Pushpa 2
Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
News entertainment Entertainment News Live Today December 7, 2024: Allu Arjun fans go wild in USA, pour milk on Pushpa 2 posters, throw confetti, chant…