CM Dhami congratulates Dhal Singh Bisen on appointment as Uttarakhand governor

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Dr Dhal Singh Bisen on his appointment as the state’s governor, wishing him a successful tenure, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami said Bisen’s long political experience, commitment to public service and contribution to public life were inspirational. He referred to Bisen’s roles as a former cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, a former member of Parliament and a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Bisen’s experience and guidance would give a new direction to Uttarakhand’s development and accelerate the state’s ongoing development journey. Dhami also wished the incoming governor a successful and auspicious term.

In his message, Dhami said Uttarakhand would establish new dimensions in development, good governance and public welfare under Bisen’s guidance. The statement did not provide further details about the appointment or indicate when Bisen would assume office.

Bisen has held political roles at the state and national levels, according to the details cited in Dhami’s message. The Chief Minister’s remarks focused on his previous public positions and expressed expectations about the contribution he could make to Uttarakhand during his tenure as governor.

Dhami’s message linked Bisen’s experience in government and Parliament with the state’s development priorities. It said his guidance would help provide direction to development efforts and give further momentum to the state’s progress.

The statement also conveyed Dhami’s wishes for Bisen’s successful tenure. It described his public service and involvement in social work as significant, while the Chief Minister expressed confidence in his role in supporting development, governance and public welfare in Uttarakhand.

Dhami’s wishes were conveyed in connection with Bisen’s appointment, with the Chief Minister expressing hope for a constructive term in the state.