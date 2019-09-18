54-year-old arrested for attempting to rape minor

gurugram

A 54-year-old man allegedly attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl on Sunday in Sector 10 when the child was sleeping next to her mother outside their rented room. The accused was arrested from the spot, the police said on Tuesday.

A case under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at Sector 10 police station.

According to the police, the incident took place between 2.30am and 3am when the accused picked her up and took her to his room. The girl raised an alarm following which her mother rushed to the room for her rescue and purportedly caught hold of the man.

The police said that the mother raised an alarm and the neighbours gathered at the spot and informed the police control room. Later, the police reached the spot and arrested him. The girl said that the accused had touched her inappropriately and undressed her, the police said.

The accused, who comes from Karoli in Rajasthan, lives alone in a rented room in the girl’s neighbourhood. The police said his wife died 18 years ago and his children were married. He worked as labourer in the city.

According to the police, the girl was produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) on Tuesday. Shakuntala Dhull, chairperson, CWC, said they have counselled the girl, who was under trauma.

Sanjay Kumar, inspector, Sector 10 police station, said, “The accused was produced before the district and sessions court on Tuesday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody,” he said

