Student attacked with surgical blade by classmate, his kin in Gurugram school

gurugram

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:14 IST

The police on Friday booked a Class 12 student of a private school and his family members for allegedly thrashing a fellow student of the same class, following an argument, on Friday afternoon, the police said. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the police, they received a call from the school management stating that some outsiders had barged into the school and had assaulted one of the students with a surgical blade.

A team from the Sector 56 police station rushed to the spot and found the student injured.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that even a teacher is said to have suffered minor injuries while trying to stop the scuffle.

“The victim suffered injuries on his arm and chest, and was found bleeding. The suspects allegedly beat the victim for humiliating his classmate before their parents and teachers and threatened him against complaining about his classmate again. They also tried to choke him,” he said.

The police said one of the teachers saw the suspects thrashing the student and tried to intervene, following which even she suffered minor injuries.

The injured student’s friends informed his parents and meanwhile, the school management informed the Sector 56 police station around 2.30pm that family members of a student had thrashed a student and attacked him with a sharp weapon, and a team rushed to the spot, the police said.

The injured student was rushed to a private hospital and doctors confirmed that he suffered blade injuries and is reported stable. He was discharged after being given first aid. “The suspects had fled from the spot by the team reached the school,” Sangwan said.

A case under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the six suspects at Sector 56 police station on

Friday.

During the preliminary investigation, the victim revealed that he had an altercation with a fellow student on Thursday. While they made fun of each other, things took an ugly turn and they thrashed each other. The victim, in his complaint, stated that their parents were called and were asked to give a written apology and the students were warned not to repeat the incident. But a day after, the other student called his family members and attacked him.

The police are conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest the suspects but they are on the run, the police said.Despite repeated attempts, the school did not respond to calls and messages. Names have been withheld as the victim is a juvenile.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:19 IST