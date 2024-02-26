Meet Adejoké Bakare, UK'S first black chef to get a Michelin star

There's much buzz and celebration in a restaurant near Oxford Street, London. Its founder, Adejoké Bakare, has recently been lauded with a much-coveted title in the food world, something that others only dream of. The Nigerian-born UK has made history after becoming the UK’s first black female chef to be awarded a Michelin star. When she opened Chishuru in Brixton as a three-month pop up in 2020 after winning a competition, it got rave reviews and reportedly moved to a new home in Fitzrovia. And today, the West-African-themed restaurant has bagged the prestigious star, with many regarding this as a much-deserved recognition. Adejoké Bakare and (R) Sinasir with mushroom purée, crushed walnuts, black garlic paste, cauliflower mushroom, pink pickled onions and grains of paradise.(Instagram)

What Bakare's cooking is about

Chishuru (meaning to eat silently) is a nod to authentic roots from the design (with specially-chosen lights and furnishing along with special table tops from Africa) to the interesting menu.

Bakare in the kitchen(Instagram)



From sinasir (fermented pancakes) to ukwa (a stew of breadfruit seeds with kohlrabi, grilled breadfruit, matchstick potatoes, spinach and green chilli sauce) and guinea fowl with taro root and ehuru sauce, the dishes are a captivating mix of ingredients and flavours.

Whipping up dinner: The array includes sinasir with cauliflower mushroom, cep & shiitake purée and grains of paradise; moi moi with omelette, crispy seaweed and grated dried scallop roe; peppersoup with shellfish, apple and radish.(Instagram)

As per a report, Michelin’s Chief Inspector called Bakare’s cuisine "fun, full of life, generous and hugely enjoyable.”

Today Chishuru is one of just two Michelin-starred restaurants in Fitzrovia to offer West African cuisine. Bakare, who grew up in north Nigeria, loves to share the food she grew up having and enjoys it when the patrons at her restaurant go on a culinary discovery as they dine there.