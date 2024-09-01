Afternoon briefing: IMD predicts more rain in flooded Gujarat; Pradhan suggests university name change, and more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted additional rains for Vadodara, Gujarat, between September 2 and 4. This comes after heavy rainfall on August 23, which caused water to be released from the Ajwa dam, raising river levels by up to eight feet in parts of the city. Vadodara is under a yellow alert for September 2, with nearby Bharuch and Narmada districts under an orange alert. Four districts in Saurashtra, including Ahmedabad, are also on yellow alert. By September 4, alerts will extend to South and Central Gujarat, with Anand and Bharuch remaining on orange alert. Heavy rainfall is expected throughout September. Dig Deeper Gujarat will face more rain in the next few days, predicts the IMD(Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)(AFP)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed renaming Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, Odisha, sparking controversy. At a local self-governance day event, Pradhan questioned the legacy of TE Ravenshaw, the university’s namesake, due to his alleged inaction during the devastating Na’ Aanka famine of 1866, which resulted in the deaths of 3 million people in the state. Pradhan emphasized that reconsidering the name is important for reflecting local pride and historical justice. The proposal has ignited a debate over the university's identity and historical legacy. Ravenshaw University, established 156 years ago, is Odisha’s oldest higher educational institution. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Kolkata rape-murder: Was Dr Sandip Ghosh informed 30 minutes late? CBI trying to solve puzzle Dig Deeper

Telangana rains: Red alert for Hyderabad, schools, colleges shut | 10 points Dig Deeper

India News

Odisha CM directs police to discuss woman’s safety and security in state Dig Deeper

MK Stalin signs pact with Google, Microsoft to boost AI, manufacturing in Tamil Nadu Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israeli army identifies bodies of 6 Gaza hostages Dig Deeper

Joe Biden releases scathing statement after Hersh Goldberg-Polin's death: ‘Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes’ Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly awaiting their first child, with Deepika's due date set for late September. The couple, who wed in 2018, shared their pregnancy news on Instagram in February. Contrary to earlier speculation about giving birth in London, Deepika is expected to deliver in Mumbai, likely on September 28 at a South Bombay hospital. A source revealed that the pair are busy preparing their home for the baby and that Deepika is currently on a work break to fully embrace this new chapter. She plans to return to her career in 2025, focusing on her newborn in the interim. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As fall arrives, roses are taking center stage in fashion, appearing in everything from rosette appliques and choker necklaces to metallic accessories and full garments. This surge in popularity aligns with the rise of hyper-feminine styles seen on TikTok, such as "balletcore," "coquette," and "school girl," which celebrate frills, pink, and playful femininity. Roses are now the go-to accessory for adding a touch of elegance and charm to any outfit. Celebrities like Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor are leading the way, showcasing how to embrace this floral trend with flair. Upgrade your wardrobe this season with the timeless appeal of roses! Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant were recently seen enjoying a family lunch in Paris, as captured in a viral Instagram video. The footage, which quickly gained traction on social media, shows Anant Ambani seated at a table in a floral-patterned off-white shirt, while Radhika Merchant sports a vibrant orange dress paired with a white handbag. Mukesh Ambani opts for a casual blue shirt. This outing follows Radhika and Anant’s lavish wedding in July. The family, including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal, has been making headlines in Paris, where they also attended the Olympic Games. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)