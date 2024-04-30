Evening briefing: NCW seeks report in Prajwal Revanna case; Rahul Gandhi's ‘BJP to tear apart Consitution’ attack, more

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from the Karnataka police within three days regarding allegations of sexual abuse involving Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna. In a letter addressed to the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), the NCW stated that it had encountered several video clips of an explicit nature allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna, a sitting MP for the Lok Sabha from the Hassan constituency, engaging in sexual abuse with numerous women. “The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women’s safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country,” the commission stated in its letter. Dig deeper Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna ((Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO))

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regains power at the Centre, it will "tear apart" and "throw-away" the Constitution Speaking at a campaign rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, Gandhi emphasized that the current Lok Sabha elections represent more than just a routine political contest; they symbolize a clash of ideologies. Holding up a copy of the Constitution, he underscored the significance of the ongoing electoral battle. “The poor, STs, OBCs got several rights because of the Constitution which also gave the people MGNREGA, land rights, reservation, and other things,” Gandhi said, according to PTI. “If the BJP comes to power, it will throw away and tear apart this Constitution.” Gandhi further claimed: "The prime minister, Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) and their MPs have made up their mind that if they get elected, they will tear apart and throw this (Constitution) book. The BJP wants this book to be thrown away and 20-25 billionaires should run the country." Dig deeper

Latest News

Delhi court takes cognizance of chargesheet in NewsClick Chinese propaganda case Dig deeper

How's Jensen Huang as a boss? Nvidia employees say ‘not easy to work with’ Dig deeper

Trending

A doctor based in Delhi detailed a harrowing incident on X that has left her “bedridden”. Dr Ruchika was travelling in an Uber from her home to a nearby metro station when she met with an accident. In a series of posts on X, Dr Ruchika expressed her decision to “boycott” the company as it is “unsafe to travel with them”. She also raised concerns about inexperienced drivers who put their lives and the lives of other people at risk. “I am boycotting Uber. It has become unsafe to travel with them now as drivers without Driving License or experience are on the roads, without taking any safety measures & care for the passengers,” Dr Ruchika wrote on X. Dig deeper

Business News

Shantanu Deshpande, the founder of Bombay Shaving Company, revealed in a recent podcast that he does not possess a house, citing the rationale behind his choice. During a discussion with Hyderabad-based real estate entrepreneur Ajitesh Korupulu, Deshpande disclosed that he resides in Gurugram, where he pays a monthly rent exceeding ₹1.5 lakh. Ajitesh Korupulu said, “As an entrepreneur what's happening is your asset is being built by a company. For somebody who's a working professional, the real estate becomes the asset. Let's say you're paying a rent of maybe you know ₹1 lakh. You pay another ₹50,000-60,000 more you get a home. Even if you pay this rent for 10 years, you're not creating any asset. Whereas you pay the EMI, you're going to create an asset.” Dig deeper

India News

Two injured in fight between Maldivians and Indians near Male Dig deeper

You made victim nymphomaniac: Bombay HC dismisses rape accused's bail plea Dig deeper

Global Matters

Condemning Israel's occupation in the Gaza Strip of Palestine, students from the University of Utah also joined in the pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus grounds recently. Fuelling fervour to the ongoing national wave of student activism standing in solidarity with Gaza, they demanded the institution disclose its investments in the manufacturing process of weapons used against the Palestinian people, ultimately pushing the authorities to divest from its Israeli connections on Monday. Over 300 students and protesters from the community were joined by faculty members as they all rallied on the steps of the school's administration building. The march eventually led to the Presidents' Circle. All pro-Palestine protesters cited their First Amendment right to protest peacefully. Their demonstrations continued well into the night as they erected nearly 20 tent encampments on the university grounds. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Naga Chaitanya is often in the headlines due to his dating life. Although the actor has hardly given any clarification about his relationship status, he doesn't shy away from speaking about a few controversial topics. An old video has resurfaced on Reddit and in it, Naga's views on infidelity in a relationship have left fans shocked. In the video, shot during the promotions of his 2018 movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Naga is quizzed if he has ever two-timed in a relationship. While co-star Anu Emmanuel said she hasn't, Naga raised the ‘yes’ placard and said, “Everyone should experience everything in life. That’s when you grow up and figure out, okay I’ve had all experiences, now it’s time to settle down.” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In today's fast-paced world, moments of tranquility can be hard to come by but fortunately, miniature Zen gardens offer a serene sanctuary that can be cultivated within the confines of your own home or residential complex. These small, carefully curated spaces provide an opportunity for mindful meditation and the promotion of relaxation and mindfulness. The plantation of miniature Zen gardens into living spaces is a way to promote solitude and well-being because in today's fast-paced world, where stress and worry are all too widespread, creating spaces that promote relaxation and mindfulness is critical to our mental and emotional well-being. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a lukewarm season in the Indian Premier League 2024 before the India opener slammed a sensational century against Mumbai Indians. The Indian opener had scored only 129 runs in the first eight games of the new season. With the IPL form not playing a crucial role in India's World Cup selection calls, Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal managed to pip Shubman Gill for the opener's role. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson headlined India's squad announcement as the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the 15-member roster of the 2007 champions for the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee finalised India's squad based on the 11 bilateral T20Is the Men In Blue contested between the One Day International World Cup and the Indian Premier League. Dig deeper

