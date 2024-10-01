Evening briefing: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Ambani wedding’ attack at PM Modi; Ram Rahim gets 15th parole in 4 years; and more

Addressing a rally in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a financial structure that allows industrialists to spend crores on the weddings of their children. He also invoked Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani's wedding. "Have you seen Ambani's wedding? Ambani spent crores on the wedding. Whose money is this? It is your money... You take bank loans to marry your children but Narendra Modi has made such a structure under which the selected 25 people can spend crores on weddings, but a farmer can organise a wedding only by drowning in debt. If this is not an attack on the Constitution, then what is?" he said. Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP government at the Centre over the Agniveer scheme. He said the scheme was launched to snatch away the pension and other benefits from the families of martyred soldiers. Dig deeper. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI Photo) (AICC)

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and a convicted rapist is set to come out of jail once again following the Election Commission of India's approval of his parole request on Monday. This marks his third temporary release in the past nine months and brings his total to 15 since his conviction four years ago. The impending release of Singh, who holds considerable sway in Haryana and Punjab, is scheduled just days before the Haryana assembly elections on October 5. His previous furloughs and paroles have consistently taken place alongside various elections, whether for municipal bodies or state assemblies, India Today reported. During his parole, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief will face restrictions, including a ban on entering Haryana and participation in any election-related activities, whether in person or through social media. Dig deeper.

The fearlessness of youth. It’s an oft-repeated cliché, a simplistic explanation for how the young derive the confidence and the belief to go out and express themselves. If there is one person who has epitomised the fearlessness of youth in recent times, it is Yashasvi Jaiswal. At 22, Jaiswal is just about finding his feet in international cricket. When lads his age are wondering what course to pursue after graduation, or whether it is more prudent to seek a job, the strapping left-hander originally from Suriyawan in Uttar Pradesh is busy making a name for himself in the world of cricket, with chutzpah and elan, with ferocity and grace. Dig deeper.

Actor Rajinikanth worried fans when news broke that he was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening in Chennai. Apollo Hospitals has now released a statement detailing his health and stating that he will be discharged in two days. ANI shared a press note by Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on X (formerly Twitter) that reads, “Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non surgical, transcathether method. Senior interventional Cardiologist, Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days. (sic)” Dig deeper.

Ananya Panday turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, and her fans couldn't get enough. The actress attended the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show with her younger sister, Rysa. Known for her fashion-forward style, the Call Me Bae star skipped the usual dresses and gowns, opting instead for a chic Chanel plaid co-ord set. Just a few days ago, Ananya shared a picture of a letter from the luxury fashion house, along with gorgeous flowers, inviting her to the Chanel show at the Grand Palais. Dig deeper.

Malayalam filmmaker Amal Neerad's upcoming film 'Bougainvillea' has fans excited for more than a few reasons. The movie will mark the comeback of popular actor Jyothirmayi who returns to the screen after a gap of over 11 years. In a promo song for the highly-anticipated film, Jyothirmayi's new look has stunned fans who were shocked seeing the 90s and 2000s era actor opt for an unconventional new avatar with her hair cut shot, wearing an all black outfit. In the music video of 'Sthuthi', the actor is seeing performing sharp, quick dance moves, adding to the powerful music and lyrics of the song. Taking to Instagram, video content creator Anto Philip shared a reel explaining the impact of Jyothirmayi's long-awaited comeback. Dig deeper.