Morning briefing: Manipur Chief Justice on state govt's ‘selective compliance’; Monsoon in northwest India by July, more

Chief Justice of the Manipur high court, Siddharth Mridul, has called the scale of violence in the state "unprecedented", expressing dissatisfaction with the state government's "selective compliance" with court orders and the overall inadequacy in addressing the judiciary's security and infrastructural demands. Justice Mridul, who was elevated as a judge of the Delhi high court in March 2008, is one of the senior most high court judges in the country. In his 16-year stint at the Delhi high court as a judge, he has adjudicated complex cases from diverse jurisdictions, especially in criminal law, civil law and human rights' violations. He was appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur high court in October 2023.

The monsoon will resume its march across the country and cover northwest India, which includes Delhi and the key agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana, by July 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a new forecast. The rain-bearing system, awaited by tens of millions for respite from what has been a scorching summer and by farmers to irrigate their farmlands, has largely been stalled since June 11, having only inched a little further into parts of central India on Thursday. "We are expecting a good revival around first week of July and the deficit from June will be covered during that period," said M Ravichandran, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

Latest News

Elon Musk and Neuralink's Shivon Zilis secretly welcome third kid in quiet affair: Report

Bangladeshi national held by IGI police for forging ID documents

India News

'Narendra Modi completely helpless': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over NEET-PG

' ₹5 crore demand, sodomy at farm house': What 2 FIRs say in Suraj Revanna sexual assault row

Trending

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine are officially married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London on Saturday. The first photograph from the wedding was shared by the bride on her Instagram Stories a few minutes ago. The picture shows Jasmine in a white wedding gown, hand in hand with husband Sidhartha Mallya who can be seen wearing his gold wedding band. Visible in the picture is Jasmine's stunning diamond ring. "Forever," she wrote while posting the pic on her Instagram Stories.

Global Matters

The Boeing Starliner's return to earth from the International Space Station has now been delayed for the third time, NASA announced on Friday, June 21. A new return date has not been revealed, however, this is the latest in several delays that were announced after the vehicle faced various issues on the way to the space station. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched from Cape Canaveral on June 5. Subsequently, four helium leaks, and five failures of its 28 manoeuvring thrusters, were reported. Officials reportedly have a 45-day window to bring them back.

Entertainment Focus

Ahead of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, actor Sonakshi Sinha and her family conducted a pooja ceremony at Ramayana, her family house in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the bride-to-be and her parents – veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha – emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a navy blue suit and light blue dupatta as she followed her mother towards a room. She tied her hair into a sleek bun. In another video, Poonam sat with a woman as she was seen performing rituals. However, the paparazzi were heard shouting and screaming thus interrupting the pooja ceremony.

Lifestyle and Health

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Zahir Iqbal, on June 23, and excitement is in the air. Ahead of their wedding, the Sinha family held a special puja at their home, Ramayan, which is beautifully lit up. After the ceremony, Sonakshi, dressed in an elegant blue ethnic outfit, stepped out with her mother and posed for the paparazzi. Fashion enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Sonakshi's wedding look, speculating whether she will be a red or pastel bride or whether she will wear a saree or a lehenga.

Sports Goings

India captain Rohit Sharma returned to yet another of his stump-mic classic on Saturday during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. India won their second Super Eight match in the tournament, beating Bangladesh by an emphatic margin of 50 runs to inch closer to securing a second straight semifinal berth in T20 World Cups. The reaction came from Rohit in the 14th over of Bangladesh' chase moments after Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Shakib Al Hasan after he was hit for a six. The new batter, Mahmudullah, was deceived by a googly from the left-arm leg-spinner, with the delivery missing the top of the off stump.

