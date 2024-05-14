Morning briefing: Rahul Gandhi invokes Nehru; US warns of sanctions after India-Iran deal, and more

In his first visit to Rae Bareli after filing his nomination, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress invoked his family's historic ties with the constituency, referring to his great-grandfather Nehru and grandmother Indira Gandhi. He pledged to continue their legacy and listed development projects brought by the Congress. Priyanka Gandhi, accompanying him, endorsed his candidacy. Amidst the campaign, Rahul humorously responded to a question about his marriage, hinting at the need to do it soon. He also praised the enthusiastic response from Rae Bareli, saying they dance well to the campaign song. Dig Deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Rae Bareli on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

The United States issued a warning about potential sanctions to anyone considering business deals with Iran, following India and Iran's signing of the Chabahar Port agreement. While not directly naming India, the warning came after the port deal was signed. US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel cautioned against business with Iran and emphasized the ongoing US sanctions. The Chabahar Port deal, facilitating Indian operations, strengthens bilateral ties between India and Iran and enhances regional trade opportunities, particularly with landlocked Central Asian countries like Afghanistan. India's investment of $120 million in the port underscores its commitment to the project. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Mumbai hoarding collapse: 14 dead, 74 injured in Ghatkopar; FIR registered. Dig Deeper

Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Sea of saffron as PM holds roadshow, to file nomination today. Dig Deeper

Election in Pincodes: Hearts, minds collide in a fraying Congress stronghold. Dig Deeper

India News

IMD predicts early arrival of monsoon. Dig Deeper

Girls continue to outshine boys in CBSE results; overall pass percentage rises. Dig Deeper

67.3% voter turnout in Phase 4: Fate of 379 seats sealed. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Gaza war: Indian working with UN killed as vehicle comes under attack in Rafah. Dig Deeper

Walmart is scraping hundreds of corporate staff, restricts remote work: Report. Dig Deeper

Joe Biden set to host star-studded fundraiser in June, guests include George Clooney, Julia Roberts. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In 2022, Patidar's stellar cricketing performance grabbed attention when he scored an unbeaten 112 runs in just 54 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. Despite the pressure, he displayed remarkable composure and aggressive play, hitting seven sixes. This season, after struggling initially, Patidar's resurgence has been crucial for RCB's turnaround. His impressive batting, especially at number four, with a strike rate of 192, has been pivotal. Notably, he excels against spinners, scoring 182 runs off 81 balls at a staggering strike rate of 224.7. Patidar's contributions have filled the void left by Glenn Maxwell and elevated RCB's performance. Now, facing CSK, his performance remains crucial for RCB's playoff hopes. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tabu joins the cast of the Max prequel series "Dune: Prophecy" in the recurring role of Sister Francesca. Her character, described as strong and alluring, impacts the balance of power in the capital with her return to the palace. Set in the Dune universe, the series follows two Harkonnen sisters combating threats to humanity's future. Directed by Anna Foerster and executive produced by Alison Schapker, the series features a star-studded cast. Tabu was last seen in "Crew" and will appear in "Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha" alongside Ajay Devgn, scheduled for release on July 5. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Alia Bhatt joined stars at the Gucci Cruise show in London, where Creative Director Sabato De Sarno unveiled his first collection at Tate Modern. Celebrities like Dua Lipa and Paul Mescal attended, but Alia stole the spotlight in a chic strapless black Gucci dress. Her outfit featured a plunging neckline, cinched waist, and midi length, complemented by a Horsebit emblem black chain bag. She kept her accessories minimal and opted for clean makeup, sporting feathered brows, red eye shadow, and a deep berry lip shade. Alia's sleek ponytail with a black satin ribbon bow tie completed her glamorous look. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon