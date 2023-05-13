Number theory: Three factors that may influence Karnataka results
May 13, 2023 03:20 AM IST
Most exit polls have predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP in the Assembly polls.
Results for the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be declared today. While most exit polls have predicted an edge for the Congress over the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), election results have often belied exit polls in the past. Irrespective of what the final result is, here are three factors which could help explain the final results.
READ | Karnataka election: Exit polls predict hung assembly. 'Kingmaker' JDS ready to deal with BJP, Congress but...
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times