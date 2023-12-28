close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / New Year 2024: Kid-friendly ways to celebrate

New Year 2024: Kid-friendly ways to celebrate

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Dec 28, 2023 02:40 PM IST

New Year 2024: From popping balloons together to making New Year resolutions, here are a few kid-friendly ways to celebrate the special day.

New Year 2024: The New Year is just around the corner, and we cannot wait already. It is that time of the year when the passing year ends and a new one begins. With only a handful of days left for this year to get over, we are already busy planning our New Years Eve celebrations. This is the time when people get together with their friends, family and loved ones. They spend the day together, counting down to midnight. As we make the jump to another year, we move on with a lot of memories, lessons and the hope of a better tomorrow.

New Year 2024: Kid-friendly ways to celebrate(Unsplash)
New Year 2024: Kid-friendly ways to celebrate(Unsplash)

Spending New Year with kids at home is one of the best ways to bask in the festivities, joy and holiday cheer. Here are a few kid-friendly ideas to celebrate the special day.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ: New Year 2024: Top 10 New Year resolutions from around the world

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Pop a balloon every hour: What better way to gather the balloons together, pump them up and pop one of them every hour till midnight. This idea can be tailored to any age and is a super fun idea to celebrate the special day with kids.

Treasure hunt: Every year teaches us a lot of lessons. It also gathers a lot of good memories for us. This New Year, prepare a treasure hunt for kids and let them puzzle their way to the ultimate gift of the new Year. Not only will they have a lot of fun doing it, but also, they will have new memories to cherish for the new year.

Have a dance party: Get all your friends to your home, invite the friends of your kids and have a dance party with all of your favourite songs. What is a better way than jumping onto the new year all the while dancing with your loved ones?

Dress up with a photo booth: Put up a DIY photo booth for all the selfies at midnight. Decide on a fun theme for the New Year party at home and dress up accordingly with your kids. Click pictures and make a New Year photo album.

Make New Year resolutions: Plan a time in the day and gather the kids around. Discuss the resolutions that they should have for the upcoming year and jot them down. For another month, you can track the progress on the resolutions.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out