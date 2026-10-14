Everyday Explained: Why does leftover food taste better the next day? Expert explains the science behind flavours

Alok highlighted that the idea that leftover food tastes better the next day is deeply rooted in culinary traditions across India and the world. From curries and biryanis to slow-cooked stews, gravies and marinades, many dishes seem to develop a more rounded, cohesive flavour after resting overnight. From a food history perspective, this is not merely a modern observation. It is closely connected to how traditional kitchens approached cooking, storage and the use of ingredients over time.

Have you ever noticed how the dal, curry, or biryani you enjoyed for dinner tastes even better the next day? While freshly cooked food has its own appeal, certain dishes seem to develop a deeper, richer flavour after spending a night in the refrigerator. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Everyday Explained,’ we spoke to Alok Singh, an expert on food history and science at Diga Organics, to understand what happens to food as it rests and how time can influence its flavour.

“Historically, cooking was often organised around the rhythm of household life rather than the expectation that every dish had to be prepared and consumed immediately,” Alok explained. In many Indian households, curries, dals and meat preparations were cooked in larger quantities, and the remaining portions were consumed at subsequent meals.

This practice was partly a matter of convenience and resource management, but generations of cooks also recognised that certain dishes tasted different, and sometimes better, after resting.

Scientific reason There is a scientific explanation for this perception. According to Alok, when a dish cools and rests, its ingredients continue to interact. Spices, aromatics, oils and the moisture released by vegetables or meat become more evenly distributed through the dish.

In gravies and slow-cooked preparations, the flavours may seem less distinct from one another and more integrated. “Ingredients such as ginger, garlic, onions and whole spices contribute aromatic compounds that evolve during cooking and subsequent storage. When the food is reheated, these aromas are released again, often creating the impression of a deeper flavour,” Alok highlighted.

The effect is particularly noticeable in dishes with complex spice profiles, such as Indian curries, rajma, chole and certain meat preparations. Legumes absorb seasoned cooking liquid as they rest, while thick gravies can develop a more uniform texture.