5 easy things you can do every day to protect yourself from breast cancer

When it comes to lowering your risk of breast cancer, there are a few easy habits you can incorporate into your daily routine. Breast cancer is one of the most frequent cancers but the good news is that there are steps to lower the risk and it begins with small, everyday actions. Doctors share 5 things to reduce your risk of breast cancer.(Image by Pexel)

1. Healthy weight

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghal Sanghavi, Oncosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai Central, suggested, “First, keep a healthy weight because excess fat can cause more hormone changes that can trigger cancer.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Chetna Bakshi, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Jupiter Hospital in Mumbai's Thane, asserted, “First, taking care of your weight matters because extra fat can create hormones that might cause cancer to grow.”

2. Try to be active

According to Dr Meghal Sanghavi, just 30 minutes of brisk walking a day can make a big difference. Dr Chetna Bakshi recommended, “Make exercise a habit every day – whether it's a walk, yoga, or dancing, being active is one of the easiest things to safeguard your health.”

According to the researchers, exercise is important for cancer prevention and can lower the risk of developing colon, breast, endometrial, kidney, bladder, esophagus and stomach cancers.(Unsplash)

3. Cut back on alcohol

Dr Meghal Sanghavi highlighted that even small amounts of alcohol can increase risk levels. Dr Chetna Bakshi echoed, “Try to drink less alcohol because moderate use can increase your risk a little bit.”

4. Watch what you eat

Dr Meghal Sanghavi insisted upon incorporating more fruits, vegetables and whole grains into your diet. Dr Chetna Bakshi said, “Another thing to keep in mind is your diet. Put fresh fruit, colorful veggies and whole foods on your plate. They are full of nutrients that keep your immune system healthy.”

5. Most importantly, get screened regularly

Revealing that catching changes early can save lives, Dr Meghal Sanghavi said, “Small steps each day can make a big difference over time. It is about listening to your body and making mindful choices. Prevention is always better than treatment and it is never too early or too late to start taking care of yourself.”

According to researchers, breast and cervical cancer screening is especially important in women with chronic kidney disease. (Shutterstock)

Dr Chetna Bakshi concluded, “Don't overlook regular breast exams and mammograms. Early detection often makes treatment easier and more effective. Sometimes we say we'll think about our health later, but prevention begins today. Your future self will appreciate the care and attention that you're giving your body today.”

These changes might feel small, but over time, they create solid protection. You do not have to do all things exactly right; just being aware and being consistent can make a big difference in lowering your breast cancer risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.