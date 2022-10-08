Home / Lifestyle / Health / 6 essential oils that can help with menopause

6 essential oils that can help with menopause

health
Published on Oct 08, 2022 04:16 PM IST

Menopause can be a difficult period for many women, and essential oils may help manage its symptoms. Check out six options that can make your menopause easier.

6 Essential oils that can help with menopause(istockphoto)
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Menopause is a turning point in many woman's life. It not only denotes the end of menstruation on a monthly basis but also the fall in a woman's fertility. Many women won't experience menopause until their 40s or 50s, even though some may start to feel changes in their 30s. A woman is said to have entered menopause when 12 months go by without having a menstrual cycle. Many women report symptoms including exhaustion or hot flushes. These symptoms may interfere with daily activity. Despite how unpleasant these sensations may be, there are strategies that can help you manage them. Some of the symptoms you're experiencing might be helped by essential oils. As they help in balancing hormones and can reduce your cortisol levels by up to 36% and combat anxiety symptoms. (Also read: Women's health: Tips on how to make menopause empowering and not debilitating )

Dr. Joseph Mercola, Renowned Osteopathic Physician, suggested six essential oils that can help with Menopause in his recent Instagram post.

1. Clary Sage oil

Clary sage oil is known to alleviate PMS pain, relieve hot flashes, soothe stressful feelings and improve hormone balance.

2. Geranium oil

Geranium oil has been shown to help balance hormones and improve mood, as well as promote menstrual cycle regularity during perimenopause. One to two drops may be inhaled from a napkin for immediate stress relief.

3. Lavender oil

Sleep issues and depressive feelings might result from the hormone changes that occur during menopause. One of the essential oils that are most frequently advised because it encourages feelings of relaxation is lavender oil. Lavender oil aids in balancing hormones, easing cramps, soothing stress and alleviating menopause-related headaches, heart palpitations and hot flashes.

4. Pine oil

Pine oil is believed to help reduce bone loss and protect against osteoporosis. Pine bark extract was associated with a reduction in levels of oxidative stress, hot flashes and mood swings.

5. Rose oil

May help strengthen the uterus, which may result in improved mood and a reduction in hot flashes. Rose oil is also beneficial in regulating blood pressure and improves mood and overall sleep.

6. Vitex agnus-castus oil

Also known as chasteberry and Abraham's balm; it long professed to help with irregular menstrual periods and mood swings. This is a herb taken orally for premenstrual tension syndrome (PMS), premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and irregular periods.

