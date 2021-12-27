Home / Lifestyle / Health / Akshay Kumar's cycling stint in Maldives makes ‘Monday look like a Sunday’
Akshay Kumar's cycling stint in Maldives makes ‘Monday look like a Sunday’

Akshay Kumar ticks off cardio for the day, even during a vacation, as he goes cycling outside his Maldives villa and that is exactly the tropical fitness getaway we yearn this New Year | Check out the viral video with health benefits of the exercise inside
Akshay Kumar's cycling stint in Maldives makes ‘Monday look like a Sunday’ (Instagram/akshaykumar)
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 08:12 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Heading for a romantic vacation at the Maldives as soon as his movie ‘Atrangi Re’ hit the screens, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have kept fans hooked to their exotic escapism as they soak in the tropical vibes which makes “Monday look like a Sunday.” Ticking off cardio for the day, even during a vacation, Akshay went cycling outside his Maldives villa and that is exactly the tropical getaway we yearn this New Year to amp up our fitness and romance goals with bae.

Taking to his social media handle, Akshay shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of his cycling stint. The video featured Akshay donning a printed shirt and a pair of shorts as his athleisurewear.

Cycling his way above the turquoise ocean waters, towards the camera on the wooden plank, Akshay was seen sweating it out under the sun which inspired us to dust off our bicycles and hit the road this week to tick off our cardio workout too. He simply captioned the video, “When your Monday looks like a Sunday :)” sic.

Benefits:

From increasing cardiovascular fitness to muscle strength and flexibility, cycling is a cardio workout that reaps innumerable benefits. If you are looking to decrease the stress levels or improve your posture and coordination as you work from home during this Covid-19 pandemic, cycling is the best workout you should opt for.

Its other health benefits include prevention or management of diseases like stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. It improves joint mobility, decreases body fat levels and also strengthens the bones.

