Alvida Ramadan, also known as Jamat-Ul-Vida or Alvida Jumma, is the last Friday before the end of the Holy month of Ramadan, which is a good time to detoxify your body and soul but nourishing your body after fasting is also essential to replenish vital nutrients and support overall well-being. This year, Alvida Ramadan will be observed on April 5 and if you have been fasting from dawn to dusk this whole month, health experts suggest that post-Ramadan detox should focus on nourishing the body while gently re-introducing regular eating patterns. Alvida Ramadan 2024 detox: Tips on nourishing your body after fasting (Photo by August de Richelieu on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ruchika Jain, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, suggested that as you break your fast, it is important to do so mindfully and gradually re-introduce foods to avoid overwhelming your digestive system. She highlighted some key tips to effectively nourish your body post-fast -

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hydrate: Start by rehydrating your body with water and electrolytes to replenish fluids lost during fasting. Coconut water or diluted fruit juices can also provide a natural source of hydration. Opt for Nutrient-Dense Foods: Focus on consuming nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. These foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support your body's functions. Include Probiotics: Incorporate probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, or fermented vegetables to promote gut health and aid digestion. Eat Small, Balanced Meals: Begin with smaller, balanced meals to ease your digestive system back into action. Include a combination of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats to provide sustained energy. Avoid Heavy or Processed Foods: Steer clear of heavy, processed, or greasy foods that may cause discomfort or bloating. Instead, opt for lighter, easily digestible options. Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues. Eat slowly, chew your food thoroughly and stop when you feel satisfied. Prioritise Sleep and Rest: Allow your body time to rest and recover after fasting. Aim for adequate sleep to support overall health and promote healing. Controlled diet during these days will help weight loss and sustainability will help you sustain weight.

Dr Sanjana Premlal, Consultant - Nutritionist at Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Center in Bengaluru, shared, "The term "detox" originates from "detoxify," indicating the removal of toxins from the body. It's commonly associated with abstaining from substances like sugar, nicotine, or alcohol. The body naturally detoxifies through organs such as the kidneys, liver, digestive system, skin, and lungs, without relying on special diets or expensive supplements."

She explained, “Detox diets often incorporate various methods such as laxatives, diuretics, vitamins, and certain foods with supposed detoxifying properties. However, scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness for toxin elimination or nourishment is lacking.” According to her, real ways to detoxify include -

● Adequate Water Intake: Water regulates body temperature, lubricates joints, aids digestion, and supports kidney function in waste material filtration.

● Reduction of Sugar and Processed Food: Excessive sugar consumption, especially from sugary beverages, can lead to fatty liver disease and impaired liver function.

● Consumption of Antioxidant-Rich Food: Antioxidants counteract oxidative stress caused by free radicals from alcohol, tobacco smoke, poor diet, and pollutants, reducing disease risk.

● Sufficient Sleep: Quality sleep aids brain cell detoxification, benefiting both the body and mind.

● Probiotic and Prebiotic Intake: Probiotics increase beneficial bacteria to aid in detoxification and nutrient absorption, while prebiotics support digestion and elimination.

● Physical Activity: Exercise promotes toxin elimination through sweat, with increased heart rate, breathing, blood circulation and sweat production. These natural methods contribute to effective detoxification, promoting overall health and well-being.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Ekta Singhwal, MSc Dietician at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, advised, “Start by hydrating with water and electrolytes to replenish fluids lost during fasting. Incorporate nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to provide essential vitamins and minerals. These foods will help restore energy levels and support overall health. Include probiotic-rich foods like yogurt or kefir to promote gut health, which may have been disrupted during fasting. Avoid heavy, processed foods and opt for lighter, easily digestible meals to prevent digestive discomfort. Gradually reintroduce caffeine and sugary foods to avoid spikes in blood sugar levels.”

She further recommended, “Additionally, prioritise adequate sleep to support hormone regulation and allow the body to fully recover. Engage in light physical activity like walking or yoga to stimulate circulation and aid digestion. Lastly, listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues, and eat mindfully to foster a healthy relationship with food. By following these guidelines, you can effectively nourish your body and support its recovery after Ramadan fasting.”

Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD, Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospitals in Navi Mumbai, opined, “As the holy month of Ramadan comes to a close with the observance of Alvida, Muslims around the world bid farewell to a period of spiritual reflection, self-discipline and fasting from dawn till dusk. While Ramadan fosters numerous spiritual benefits, it also involves changes in dietary habits and eating patterns. As we transition out of Ramadan and into regular routines, it's essential to nourish our bodies effectively to replenish nutrients and promote overall well-being.”

She suggested the following practical tips for nourishing your body after fasting -

Rehydrate Your Body: Begin your post-Ramadan detox by rehydrating your body after a day of fasting. Start your day with plenty of water to replenish lost fluids and kickstart hydration. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water throughout the day, spacing them out evenly to maintain hydration levels. Break Your Fast Mindfully: As you bid farewell to Ramadan, practice mindfulness when breaking your fast (Iftar) during Alvida. Begin with dates and water, following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), to provide quick energy and hydration. Opt for a balanced meal that includes lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and plenty of vegetables to nourish your body effectively. Incorporate Nutrient-Rich Foods: Include a variety of nutrient-rich foods in your post-Ramadan meals to replenish vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Focus on whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Incorporate colorful fruits and vegetables into your meals to provide essential nutrients and promote overall health. Choose Whole Grains and Complex Carbohydrates: Opt for whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat bread to provide sustained energy and fiber. Avoid refined carbohydrates and processed foods, which can cause blood sugar spikes and energy crashes. Include Lean Proteins: Incorporate lean protein sources such as chicken, fish, legumes, tofu, and eggs into your meals to support muscle repair and growth. Protein-rich foods also help keep you feeling full and satisfied. Prioritise Healthy Fats: Include sources of healthy fats such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil in your diet to support heart health, brain function and satiety. Limit saturated and trans fats found in fried foods and processed snacks. Avoid Overeating and Practice Portion Control: While it may be tempting to indulge in large meals after fasting, practice moderation and portion control to avoid digestive discomfort and weight gain. Listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues, eating until you feel satisfied rather than overly full. Incorporate Physical Activity: Stay active during Alvida and beyond by incorporating regular physical activity into your routine. Engage in activities such as walking, jogging, cycling, or yoga to support overall health and well-being. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week to promote cardiovascular health and maintain a healthy weight.

She concluded, “As we bid farewell to Ramadan and embrace the spirit of Alvida, let us focus on nourishing our bodies and promoting overall health and well-being. By incorporating nutrient-rich foods, staying hydrated, practicing mindful eating, and engaging in regular physical activity, we can effectively detoxify our bodies and start the post-Ramadan period on a healthy note. Remember that the Alvida Ramadan 2024 detox is not about deprivation but rather about nourishing and rejuvenating our bodies after a period of fasting and spiritual reflection.”