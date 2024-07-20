Are we really ready for an active lifestyle in the futuristic world of artificial intelligence? It is difficult to balance an active and healthy lifestyle while acknowledging that our lives have become less and less physically active. Balancing active lifestyle in AI era: Tips for staying physically engaged (Image by wavebreakmedia_micro on Freepik)

Balancing an active lifestyle in this technologically advanced era requires intentional effort and practical strategies. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lipi Verma (PT), Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at DocOSage and Director Curealth, suggested a few tips on how we can include physical activities in our day-to-day lives -

Engaging in physical activity is a “chore”

We all understand the profound impact of diet on digestion but the importance of physical activity often goes underestimated. Exercise doesn't just rev up your metabolism – it plays a pivotal role in maintaining gut equilibrium and optimising digestion. It fosters a holistic approach to well-being, working from the inside out. Physical activity not only improves how we break down food, but also influences the composition of our gut microbiome, that intricate community of bacteria essential for digestive health. Furthermore, exercise triggers the release of endorphins, our body's natural mood elevators. These can significantly alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, fostering resilience and a more fulfilling life. Incorporating specific yoga postures (asanas) like Chakravakrasana, Uttanasana, Trikonasana and Vajrasana into your routine offers a potent combination of benefits. These poses act as internal massages, stimulating the digestive system and stretching muscles. Remember, an active lifestyle extends beyond the gym. Even activities that require a bit more effort than your daily routine can contribute significantly to your overall well- being.

Roadblocks in lifestyle

In today's world, we see a troubling rise in what I call "kinetic deficiency" – a lack of movement ingrained in our daily routines. This inactivity, unfortunately, has a domino effect on our well-being, contributing to a multitude of conditions. From a musculoskeletal standpoint, we see increased risk of obesity, joint pain, and stiffness. Chronically elevated blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar can also take root. The concern extends beyond the physical, with increased susceptibility to depression, sleep disturbances, and anxiety. Even hormonal imbalances can arise.

The good news is, this kinetic deficiency is reversible! By incorporating a lifestyle rich in movement, we can rewrite this narrative. A well-balanced diet fuels our bodies, while exercise strengthens our muscles and bones. Activities like yoga can enhance flexibility and promote mindfulness, fostering a sense of well-being that extends far beyond the physical. Let's prioritise movement, not just for the body, but for the mind and spirit as well.

Workouts that complement your body

Regular exercise is a cornerstone of a healthy body image and a strong core. Dependable and vigorous workouts offer a multitude of benefits. They act as a natural detoxifier, aiding in the elimination of waste products and promoting a healthy gut environment. This, in turn, plays a significant role in managing body weight effectively. Furthermore, these activities strengthen the core musculature, which forms the foundation of good posture and stability. Think of your core as the body's central powerhouse; when strong, it provides optimal support for your spine and internal organs.

The beauty of exercise lies in its versatility. Activities like yoga, brisk walking, or swimming not only challenge your cardiovascular system but also enhance flexibility and range of motion. Don't forget the importance of pelvic floor exercises, which are crucial for maintaining pelvic health and preventing incontinence. Whether you prefer the rhythmic propulsion of cycling or the invigorating impact of jogging, there's a workout that perfectly complements your unique body and preferences.

The positive effects extend beyond the physical. By stimulating the nervous, muscular, and endocrine systems, exercise energises you inside out. Improved circulation delivers vital nutrients to your tissues, promoting overall well-being. In essence, a well-rounded exercise routine becomes a powerful tool for sculpting a strong and healthy body, while simultaneously boosting your mood and energy levels.

Consider altering your lifestyle

Chronic digestive issues, like sluggish elimination and bloating, can significantly impact mood and energy levels, making even basic tasks feel overwhelming. From a physiotherapy perspective, a balanced diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is key. This provides essential nutrients and fibre, promoting gut health and efficient digestion. Practicing mindful eating with appropriate portion control can further prevent discomfort. Additionally, limiting processed foods, excessive alcohol, and caffeine – all of which can disrupt gut flora – is crucial for optimal digestive function. By prioritising a healthy gut, you'll not only experience improved digestion but also likely see a positive shift in mood and overall well-being.

Reduce your stress for a happier gut

As a physical therapist with extensive clinical experience, I understand the profound impact chronic stress can have on your digestive system. When stressed, the body releases hormones that can disrupt gut motility and exacerbate digestive issues like bloating and constipation.

Here are some stress-reduction techniques that Dr Lipi Verma recommended for a happier gut:

Deep breathing exercises: These simple yet powerful exercises help activate the relaxation response, calming your nervous system and promoting better digestion.

These simple yet powerful exercises help activate the relaxation response, calming your nervous system and promoting better digestion. Meditation: Mindfulness meditation practices can improve awareness of your body and its stress signals, allowing you to manage stress more effectively and support healthy gut function.

Mindfulness meditation practices can improve awareness of your body and its stress signals, allowing you to manage stress more effectively and support healthy gut function. Yoga: Yoga combines physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation, offering a holistic approach to stress management and overall well-being, with potential benefits for gut health.

Dr Lipi Verma said, “In addition to stress management, prioritising sleep is crucial. Inadequate sleep disrupts the delicate balance of gut microbiota, further impacting digestion. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to optimise gut health and overall well-being. Remember, you don't need to become a gym rat to cultivate a healthy gut. Regular physical activity, even moderate-intensity exercise like brisk walking or swimming, can significantly benefit your gut health. The key is to find activities you enjoy and incorporate them into your routine sustainably. Start small and gradually increase the duration and intensity of your workouts as your fitness improves.”

Here's the sustainable approach Dr Lipi Verma advocates for:

Focus on balance: Aim for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. This provides essential nutrients to fuel your body and nurture a healthy gut microbiome.

Mindful eating: Listen to your body's hunger cues and avoid overeating, which can lead to digestive discomfort.

Prioritise breaks: Don't push yourself to the point of exhaustion. Taking breaks during exercise and throughout your day allows your body to recover and supports long-term progress.

Celebrate progress: Stay motivated by acknowledging your accomplishments, no matter how small. Reward yourself for reaching milestones, keeping you engaged and fostering long-term healthy habits.

By incorporating these strategies, you can effectively manage stress, prioritise sleep and engage in regular physical activity, all of which contribute to a happier gut and a healthier you.