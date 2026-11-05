Before You Buy: Is expensive Greek yoghurt a smarter choice than everyday Indian curd? Here's the difference

According to Dr Canday, Greek yoghurt and regular curd are both useful dairy options, but they differ in their nutritional composition, particularly in terms of protein content, consistency and price. The right choice depends on an individual's nutritional requirements, dietary preferences, and budget.

Greek yoghurt is often marketed as a rich source of protein, but is it worth replacing your regular curd with it? In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s ‘Before You Buy’ series, we spoke to Dr Eileen Canday, head of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, to understand how the two differ in terms of protein, sugar content, and overall nutritional benefits.

“Greek yoghurt is prepared by straining regular yoghurt to remove some of its whey, resulting in a thicker consistency and a more concentrated nutritional profile,” highlighted Dr Canday. One of its key advantages is its higher protein content. Greek yoghurt generally provides around 8–10 g of protein per 100 g, compared with approximately 3–4 g of protein per 100 g in regular curd. This makes it a particularly useful option for individuals who need to increase their daily protein intake.

Who should consume Greek yoghurt? Protein plays an important role in maintaining muscle mass, supporting tissue repair and promoting satiety. For older adults, adequate protein intake is particularly important because muscle mass naturally tends to decline with age. Including protein-rich foods in the diet can help support muscle maintenance and overall physical strength.

Similarly, athletes and physically active individuals may benefit from Greek yoghurt as part of their daily protein intake, particularly after exercise. It can also be useful for people who want to feel fuller for longer, as protein contributes to satiety and may help manage unnecessary snacking between meals.