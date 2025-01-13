Breastfeeding with diabetes? Here's how new moms can keep their blood sugar stable postpartum

Navigating the postpartum period can be an intense experience for new mothers, especially those managing diabetes. For women with gestational diabetes or pre-existing diabetes, prioritising health after childbirth is essential for both their own well-being and that of their newborn. Postpartum care: Tips on managing diabetes after delivery.(Image by Unsplash)

From understanding how breastfeeding can influence blood sugar levels to developing effective monitoring habits, there are specific steps mothers with diabetes can take to manage their condition effectively in the postpartum period.

Understanding postpartum diabetes management

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chetna Jain, Director Dept of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon Sector 14, shared, “The postpartum period is a unique phase in which hormonal changes continue to affect insulin sensitivity, making blood sugar management a dynamic process. For women with gestational diabetes, blood sugar levels often return to normal shortly after delivery, but the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life remains higher.”

She suggested, “Women with type 1 or type 2 diabetes need to continue careful monitoring to prevent complications, particularly as their bodies adapt to changes in sleep, stress and activity levels associated with caring for a newborn. To effectively manage diabetes during this time, new mothers should focus on establishing consistent habits around blood sugar monitoring, medication, nutrition, and hydration. Consulting with a healthcare provider to adapt diabetes care plans based on individual needs and lifestyle changes is a vital first step.”

Importance of monitoring blood sugar levels

Consistent monitoring of blood sugar is fundamental for managing diabetes postpartum. Dr Chetna Jain said, “Blood sugar levels may fluctuate more than usual due to hormonal changes, sleep deprivation, and altered eating patterns. New mothers with diabetes are encouraged to check blood sugar levels regularly and document any trends or irregularities. Doing so can help identify patterns, particularly if symptoms of high or low blood sugar arise, such as fatigue, dizziness, or irritability.”

She added, “For those managing type 1 diabetes, insulin doses may need to be adjusted postpartum. Hormonal fluctuations and stress can lead to either increased or decreased insulin needs. Maintaining regular communication with an endocrinologist or diabetes educator can help ensure that insulin levels are balanced to prevent complications.”

Breastfeeding and blood sugar management

Breastfeeding offers numerous benefits for both mother and baby and it can also influence blood sugar levels in mothers with diabetes. Dr Chetna Jain revealed, “Producing breast milk requires energy, which can lead to a natural decrease in blood sugar levels. While breastfeeding, some women with diabetes experience frequent dips in blood sugar, which makes regular monitoring even more important. In some cases, mothers may need to adjust insulin dosages or oral medications while breastfeeding. Healthcare providers can help determine the safest medications for both mother and child during this time. For instance, certain oral medications may be preferred over others to minimise any potential risk to the baby through breast milk. Balancing blood sugar during breastfeeding can also require adjustments in diet and snacking to prevent sudden drops.”

Healthy eating and physical activity

Nutrition plays a significant role in managing diabetes postpartum as a balanced diet can help keep blood sugar levels stable, provide sustained energy for caring for a newborn, and support overall recovery. According to Dr Chetna Jain, key nutritional considerations for new mothers with diabetes include -

Balanced Meals: Aiming for a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats in each meal can help regulate blood sugar levels. Complex carbohydrates, such as whole grains, vegetables, and legumes, provide slow-releasing energy that can prevent spikes and dips in blood sugar. Hydration: Staying hydrated is essential, especially for breastfeeding mothers, as dehydration can impact blood sugar levels. Drinking water regularly and minimizing sugary drinks can help with blood sugar management. Frequent Snacks: Small, frequent snacks with a mix of protein and complex carbohydrates can prevent blood sugar dips between meals and breastfeeding sessions. Some healthy snack ideas include apple slices with peanut butter, Greek yogurt with berries, or a handful of nuts.

Dr Chetna Jain said, “Adding gentle physical activity when possible is also beneficial for new mothers with diabetes. Short walks or light stretching can support blood sugar control, reduce stress, and improve energy levels. However, it’s essential to start slowly and listen to the body, especially during the initial postpartum recovery period.”

Stress management and self-care

The demands of caring for a newborn can increase stress levels, which may affect blood sugar levels in those with diabetes. Dr Chetna Jain cautioned, “High-stress levels can lead to the release of cortisol, a hormone that can raise blood sugar. Finding ways to manage stress, even in small ways, is important for postpartum diabetes care.” Some techniques include -

Deep Breathing and Relaxation : Simple breathing exercises can help calm the nervous system and lower stress.

: Simple breathing exercises can help calm the nervous system and lower stress. Short Rest Periods : New mothers often struggle with sleep, but even short naps or rest periods can help reduce fatigue and stress.

: New mothers often struggle with sleep, but even short naps or rest periods can help reduce fatigue and stress. Support Networks: Friends, family, or support groups can offer emotional support and practical help, such as sharing caregiving responsibilities.

Setting aside time for self-care can feel challenging but it is crucial for overall well-being and effective diabetes management.

Monitoring for long-term health

Women who have had gestational diabetes face an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Dr Chetna Jain advised, “Regular check-ups are important to monitor any progression or changes in blood sugar levels over time. Typically, doctors recommend a glucose tolerance test around six to twelve weeks postpartum to confirm whether blood sugar levels have returned to normal. After that, testing every one to three years can help with early detection and management if blood sugar issues recur. For women with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, ongoing care and regular diabetes screenings are vital to long-term health. Routine visits with an endocrinologist, dietitian, or diabetes educator can ensure that postpartum changes in lifestyle or insulin sensitivity are managed effectively.”

She concluded, “Managing diabetes after delivery can be challenging but with the right support and strategies, new mothers can maintain stable blood sugar levels and foster long-term health. Monitoring blood sugar levels, breastfeeding considerations, balanced nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and ongoing health check-ups all play a role in effective postpartum diabetes care. By focusing on these areas, new mothers with diabetes can ensure a healthy recovery for themselves and a solid foundation for future well-being.”

